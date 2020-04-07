Meridian Recycling Center expands hours and services

The Meridian Recycling Center has announced additional hours of operation and service offerings, according to a statement from the township.

The township said the center is now open an extra hour each day Monday-Saturday. The extended hours began Wednesday, April 1.

The center is also offering a pre-pay option and a waste pick-up service, according to the township.

The hours for Spring and Summer are:

• Monday: 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

• Tuesday - Thursday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• Friday: 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

• Saturday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The center, located at 5976 East Lake Drive in Haslett, accepts all types of paper #1-#7, plastic, metal, glass (clear and colored, including green bottle glass) electronics, batteries, clean Styrofoam/expanded polystyrene and yard clippings like leaves and branches.

The township said the center also accepts compactable and non-compactable waste, however, fees may apply.

You do not have to be a township resident to use the Meridian Recycling Center.

For more information, visit here.

