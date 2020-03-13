Meridian Twp Police will limit responses due to coronavirus

The Meridian Township Police announced Friday that they will limit the types of emergencies that they respond to with officers.

This includes, but is not limited to, the following:

-civil complaints

-fraud and identity crimes without a suspect

-property crimes with damage or theft under $1,000

-private property accidents

-harassing communications

Those experiencing these troubles should contact the police through their non-emergency phone number. Officers will determine whether an in-person response is necessary. If no response is deemed appropriate, an officer will call to discuss the situation further.

All violent and in-progress crime reports will continue to see responses. Callers are encouraged to tell 9-1-1 operators if they believe they have COVID-19 so officers can take precautions when responding.

