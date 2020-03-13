Meridian Twp Police will limit responses due to coronavirus

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, MI (WILX) - The Meridian Township Police announced Friday that they will limit the types of emergencies that they respond to with officers.

This includes, but is not limited to, the following:
-civil complaints
-fraud and identity crimes without a suspect
-property crimes with damage or theft under $1,000
-private property accidents
-harassing communications

Those experiencing these troubles should contact the police through their non-emergency phone number. Officers will determine whether an in-person response is necessary. If no response is deemed appropriate, an officer will call to discuss the situation further.

All violent and in-progress crime reports will continue to see responses. Callers are encouraged to tell 9-1-1 operators if they believe they have COVID-19 so officers can take precautions when responding.

