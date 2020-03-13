Meridian Township water shut-offs suspended until further notice

Meridian Township is making sure residents can keep themselves clean and hydrated during a potential COVID-19 health crisis. Homeowners with outstanding water fees will not have their water shut off, according to a statement from Deputy Township Manager Derek Perry. Additionally, those residents who were without water previously due to missed payments will have their water service restored.

Water shut-offs will stop Friday, and services will remain active until further notice to "reduce the risk of infection and allow residents the resources to prevent further spread of the virus."

Meridian Township's Department of Public Works says it will stop responding to work requests that aren't time-sensitive, so that the risk to workers and homeowners is mitigated. Emergencies will still receive necessary attention.

