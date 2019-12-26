Meridian Township tree disposal begins

Meridian Township is now accepting Christmas trees for recycling.

Trees can be brought to the Nancy Moore Park, 5976 E. Lake Drive, Haslett from Thursday, December 26 through Friday, January 31.

The trees can be dropped off at no charge, any time between dawn and dusk.

The trees should have no:



rope



nails



plastic bags



wire



Christmas garland



metal bracing



Wreaths will not be accepted.

You can also take your trees and other yard waste to the Meridian Township Recycling Center at 5976 E. Lake Drive, Haslett. There is a fee of $5 to $10 depending on the size.

Artificial trees are also being accepted for $5.

You can find the Meridian Township Recycling Center's holiday hours here .

