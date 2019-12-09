Meridian Township to hold Christmas tree burn

The Meridian Township Fire Department will be hosting a live Christmas tree burn demonstration to educate consumers about the danger and fire risks during the holiday season, according to the township.

More than one out of every four home Christmas tree fires is caused by electrical problems, according to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA).

A heat source that is too close to the trees causes one out of every four fires, according to the NFPA.

The demonstration will be held at the Meridian Township Central Fire Station on 5000 Okemos Road in Okemos on Friday, Dec 13 at 10 a.m.

The township said the event is being held to prevent home Christmas tree fires in addition to educating residents on how to decorate safely for the holiday season.

