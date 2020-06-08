Meridian Township road construction begins this month

Meridian Township released its road construction plan for 2020 Monday.

More than 10 miles of rehabilitation work and almost 17 miles of preventive maintenance crack sealing will begin in phases during June, the Meridian Township Department of Public Works said in a press release.

Several local roads will be crushed and resurfaced with new asphalt. Other roads will have their existing asphalt milled off while defective curbs and sidewalk ramps will be replaced and upgraded.

For a full list of roads included in the 2020 Meridian Township Road Construction Plan, click here.

According to the release, the 2020 road budget is $4,122,500. The 10-year local road bond approved in August will provide $3.7 million of that. Other funding will come from the Ingham County Road Department and the township’s general fund.

