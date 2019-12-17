Meridian Township reveals 2020 plan to fix local roads

Meridian Township revealed its construction plan for township roads in 2020.

The plan includes 10 miles of construction work repaving roads, and 16 miles of maintenance on roads to seal cracks. The construction will focus on the worst local roads. Paving and construction will begin in May of 2020.

The majority of the construction plan will be funded by the local road bond that was approved by voters in August, 2019. The total budget is over $4 million, $3.7 million of that budget is from the bond.

Map

Preventative Maintenance Work

Rehabilitation Work

