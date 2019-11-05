Meridian Township recognized for growth and development

Meridian Township has been recognized as a Five-Star Community for its work to foster entrepreneurial growth and economic development in the annual eCities study conducted by researchers at iLabs, University of Michigan-Dearborn's Center for Innovation Research, according to a news release.

“While we are pleased to be ranked in the very top echelon of Michigan communities, we continue to face many challenges. We shall strive to stimulate growth in both the Haslett Village Square and Downtown Okemos. When we accomplish this goal, UM Dearborn will be inclined to create a Six-Star Community Ranking,” stated Meridian Township Manager Frank L. Walsh.

The Township Board's 2019 Goals Action Plan include steps for the redevelopment of core business districts in the township such as breaking ground on the redevelopment of Downtown Okemos and Downtown Haslett in addition to working closely with Meridian Mall ownership to strengthen the vitality of the mall's future in the community, according to the release.

The eCities study analyzed publicly available data from 277 communities in 54 counties in Michigan, the release states.

The release said researchers focused on the five-year changes in property values, community assets and tax rates, which can demonstrate the growth, investments and cost of doing business in the community, according to the release.

“By analyzing these high-performing communities, our goal is to showcase what cities and townships are doing to spur growth and how we can continue to support their efforts in developing business and encouraging entrepreneurs,” said Tim Davis, the College of Business’ Assistant Dean for Student Engagement and Success.

The release said the focus of the eCities project is to learn and share community success stories to attract entrepreneurial development and create business growth.

The release said the eCities project began in 2007.

