The Meridian Township Police Department needs your help in tracking down a wanted man.

Brandon McKaney, 23, is 5 foot 10 inches tall and weighs about 185 pounds.

He has black hair and brown eyes.

Police say there are warrants out for his arrest.

If you know where he is, you are asked to call the Meridian Township Police Department.

