Meridian Township parks and roads closed due to flooding

Meridian Township closed several parks and roads due to flooding. Township officials advised residents to take flood precautions.

Deputy Township Manager Derek Perry reminded residents that driving around signs and barricades that a road is closed is a traffic violation and possibly dangerous.

"It can also unnecessarily place you and our emergency personnel at risk if a vehicle becomes disabled and necessitates a rescue," Perry said.

He said that flooding continues to be a concern and the Township is doing what it can to control that impact. Meridian Township is working with Ingham County.

Roads closed in Meridian Township due to flooding:

• Okemos Road, Central Park Drive to Gaylord C. Smith Court

• Nakoma Drive, Huron Hills Drive to Hamilton Road

• Hillcrest Drive, Okemos Road to Seminole Drive

• Hickory Island Drive, loop off Lake Drive

• Tacoma Boulevard (which turns into Birchwood Drive, West of Redwing Drive) from Penobscot Drive to Redwing Drive

Parks closed in Meridian Township due to flooding:

• Ferguson Park

• Legg Park

• Wonch Park

