Meridian Township Farmers’ Market to open Saturday, May 16

Spring has arrived and so has the 2020 Meridian Township Farmers’ Market outdoor season.

The Meridian Township Farmers’ Market will be open for business starting Saturday, May 16 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parking lot of the Meridian Mall, located on the north side near Studio C.

“The outdoor farmers’ market is a highlight of spring and summer for many in Meridian Township,” stated LuAnn Maisner, Director of Parks and Recreation. “During this time of COVID-19, we are focusing heavily on safe access to farm-fresh food and much less on the social interaction activities and amenities that normally accompany the market.”

Multiple precautions are being implemented which support the Governor’s Executive Orders as well as CDC COVID-19 safety guidelines. In order to provide a safe shopping experience, it is important that visitors to the Market follow these guidelines:

• Keep Market visits simple and short.

• Have no more than one or two people in a shopping group.

• All customers must wear a mask.

• Be sure to maintain a distance of at least 6 feet from others.

• Only one customer will be allowed per vendor at one time.

• Customers may NOT bring their own shopping bag.

• Try to avoid the need for making change by bringing small bills and/or use a credit card if possible.

• Pre-ordering is available from some vendors for curbside pick-up. (See the Township website for a list of participating vendors). The pick-up lane is located along the north side of the Market.

• No food can be consumed while at the Market.

• State and Federal food assistance processing is available.

• Please be courteous and patient.

• Please do not attend if you are not feeling well.

• No pets are permitted at the Market.

The market area will be highly managed for the protection of customers and vendors. The Meridian Township Farmers’ Market will operate Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. through October. Wednesday Market days are expected to be added in July. Additional information can be found on the Meridian Township website.

