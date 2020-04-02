Meridian Township creates coronavirus hotline

Meridian Township officials announced they have created a coronavirus hotline for the township.

Officials said the hotline will serve as a resource for residents who may require special assistance or are in need of service for a non-emergency issue.

The township said the hotline is available from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. at 517-853-4040 and will be monitored by Township Manager Frank L. Walsh, Deputy Township Manager Derek N. Perry, Police Chief Ken Plaga and Fire Chief Mike Hamel.

“Please know you are not alone. Perhaps you know a resident who can’t make it to the grocery store and doesn’t have the ability to order online. We are going to make every attempt to meet your needs,” stated Township Manager Walsh.

The township said residents are reminded to call 911 for emergencies. The township said if someone requires routine needs, they are encouraged to call the hotline.

For more information on the township's response to the coronavirus, click here.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.