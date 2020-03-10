Meridian Township creates COVID-19 Task Force

Meridian Township officials have formed a task force to educate the community about coronavirus.

The township's website indicates the focus of the Meridian COVID-19 Task Force is to "deliver basic emergency services" including police, fire, medical response, water and wastewater if there is a coronavirus outbreak in the area.

As of Tuesday evening, state officials had not reported any confirmed coronavirus cases.

Earlier in the day, the state Department of Health and Human Services confirmed 127 people have been tested for coronavirus because they have symptoms associated with the virus.

Meridian Township Fire Chief Michael Hamel and Police Chief Kenneth Plaga will lead the township's task force.

“Protecting the health, safety and welfare of the community is our paramount concern," Meridian Township Supervisor Ron Styka said in a statement.

Township Manager Frank Walsh added that creation of the task force is not a sign officials are overreacting to the worldwide coronavirus outbreak.

There are more than 43,000 residents in the township. Communities within the township's footprint include Okemos and Haslett. Portions of East Lansing and Williamston are also within the township's border, according to its website.