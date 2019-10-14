Meridian Township announces events for Halloween season

Halloween is just a couple of weeks away, and with that, Meridian Township has announced some activities to get you into the holiday spirit.

On Saturday, Oct. 19, you can visit the Harris Nature Center from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. for a family friendly Halloween Fun House. The fun house will have crafts, a pumpkin pinata, a campfire, a hayride and more.

There is an $8 per child fee due at the time of the event, however, there is no registration required to attend the fun house.

For more information, click here.

A week later, on Saturday, Oct. 26, you can visit the Meridian Township Municipal Complex for a few free events.

From 10 a.m. until 1 p.m., children will have the chance to meet McGruff the Crime Dog, sit in a patrol car and sound off the siren at the Meridian Township Police Department all while enjoying cider and donuts.

Families can also visit the Meridian Farmers' Market along with the Meridian Historical Village in Central Park. Vendors at the market will be selling homemade treats from 8 to 2 p.m. and the buildings in the historical village will be open for walk-through tours from 10 to 2 p.m.

According to a press release, goodies will be handed out at the Brick General Store.

For more information Saturday, Oct. 26 events, click here.

