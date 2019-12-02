Meridian Township Winter Farmers' Market to open Dec. 7

Even though the cold weather is here, you still have a chance to get out and browse a local farmer's market.

The Meridian Township Winter Farmers' Market will be opening on Saturday, Dec. 7. in the JC Penny corridor.

Those who come to the market will have the opportunity to browse various locally home grown and homemade goods, according to a news release.

The market will be open every first and third Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. between the months of December 2019 and April 2020.

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.