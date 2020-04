The Meridian Township Police are looking for the two individuals pictured above.

Police told News 10 they want to talk to the individuals about a larceny at a local Goodwill store.

If you know who they are, you are asked to call Ofc. Megan Klein at 517-853-4800 or by email at klein@meridian.mi.us.

