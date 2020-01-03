Meridian Township Police announce Youth Citizens' Academy

The Meridian Township Police Department is currently accepting applicants for their 14th annual Youth Citizens' Academy program.

The township said the academy is offered to students from area high schools.

The township said the academy will meet on Wednesday nights from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. beginning on Feb. 12, 2020 through March 25, 2020.

The academy, which was first presented in 2006, is a seven-week course allowing students to get instruction in the following areas:

· Use of force

· Crime scene Investigation

· K-9 operations

· Traffic enforcement

· Alcohol enforcement

Besides the classroom instruction, students will also be given the opportunity to interact with and use many of the tools law enforcement personnel use every day such as:

· Observe K-9 detection and apprehension activities

· Use “Fatal Vision” goggles to observe the effects of alcohol on coordination

· See various non-lethal weapons and training aids (PepperBall, Taser, Simunitions)

· Dust surfaces for latent fingerprints

· Engage in scenario-based decision making on the Firearms Training Simulator

Meridian Township said the academy is modeled after the popular Citizens' Academy that Meridian Township Police Department hosts in the fall.

To apply for the Youth Citizens' Academy, contact Sergeant Andrew McCready via email at policeacademy@meridian.mi.us.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.