Meridian Township Parks and Rec to host holiday hounds event

Looking to spread a little holiday cheer to your canine friends? Meridian Township is looking to help you out with that.

On Wednesday, Dec. 18, the township will be hosting a Holiday-Themed Dog Party at Nancy Moore Park, located at 1960 Gaylord C. Smith Court, in Haslett.

Guests can dress their dog in their best holiday outfit for a picture with Santa and walk a lighted pathway around the park for a holiday dog parade, according to the township.

The event lasts from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. with the parade beginning at 5:45 p.m.

Holiday-themed dog activities will begin right after the parade including a paw-print craft.

The township said all dogs are invited, but make sure to bring your dog on a leash.

Registration for the small dog park will also be available during the event at the Meridian Service Center until 7 p.m. You must bring proof of rabies vaccination and dog licenses if you plan to register you small dog (30 pound and under).

Restrooms at the Meridian Service Center will also be open and available for guests to use during the event.

