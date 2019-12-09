Meridian Township Christmas tree disposal begins Dec. 26

If you don't know what to do with your tree after Christmas, Meridian Township will be accepting them for recycling.

The township said it will be taking Christmas trees from Dec. 26 until Jan. 31.

Trees can be dropped off at the Nancy Moore Park located on 1960 Gaylord C. Smith Court in Haslett.

The trees can be dropped off from dawn until dusk at no charge.

The township says if you are planning to drop your tree off, the trees should be free from the following items:

• Wire

• Metal Bracing

• Nails

• Plastic Bags

• Rope

•Christmas Garland

The township said wreaths will not be accepted.

Trees and other yard waste can also be recycled at the Meridian Township Recycling Center, which is located at 5976 E. Lake Drive in Haslett.

There is a $5 to $10 fee depending on the size of your load, and no lights, metal or decorations. Artificial trees are also accepted at the center for a charge of $5.

Winter hours for the recycling center are:

• Monday and Friday: 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

• Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Saturday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information contact the Green Meridian team at recycle@meridian.mi.us or give them a call at 517-853-4466.

For holiday hours and closing due to weather conditions, click here.

