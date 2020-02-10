Meridian Township Board extends manager's contract

Meridian Township Manager Frank L. Walsh will continue serving as township manager for a little while longer.

Walsh's contract will now end in 2022 after the board voted 6-0 to renew it at the same salary increase level that township employees received at 2%, according to the township.

The township said Walsh donated his entire 2% salary increase to township organizations including the Meridian Cares Program and the Meridian Garden Club, who both received $700 a piece this year.

“The Community Resources Commission is deeply grateful for the support of the Township Manager and endorsement of Meridian Cares from someone who sees its day-to-day operations as a value to the community,” said Suzanne Brouse, Chair of the Meridian Township Community Resources Commission.

At the Feb. 4, 2020 township board meeting, the township board reviewed the township manager's 2019 performance review summary and determined that Walsh performed his duties "in an outstanding manner" in nine different areas, the township said.

On May 8, 2020, Walsh will have served seven years with the township.

