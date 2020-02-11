Meridian PD becomes first Mid-Michigan agency to receive state accreditation

The Meridian Township Police Department has become the first in Mid-Michigan to obtain state accreditation.

The township said it began the year-long process to become accredited through the Michigan Law Enforcement Accreditation Commission (MLEAC) in order to improve the service it provides to the community.

Back on Dec. 10, 2019, assessors from the committee came to inspect all areas of the policies, procedures, operations, facilities, management and support services of the Meridian Township Police Department.

The township said the committee also reviewed written materials and interviewed both sworn and nonsworn members of the police department.

"Accreditation results in greater accountability within the organization, a reduced risk of liability exposure, increased community advocacy and more confidence in the agency’s ability to operate efficiently and respond to community needs,” said Police Chief Ken Plaga. “Though the initial work is done, this is an ongoing endeavor that we will continuously work on to ensure our community is receiving the excellent service they deserve.”

The department is one of 24 agencies in the state to receive accreditation, according to the township, and the first in the Tri-County area.

The township said accreditation is valid for a three-year period in which the department must submit annual reports showing their continued compliance with the standards of accreditation.

To view the MLEAC's annual final report, click here.

