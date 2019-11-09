Meridian Mall celebrates 50 years

The Meridian Mall celebrated it's 50th anniversary this weekend.

Vendors and craft tables were set up through out the mall, selling everything from mittens and hates to CBD oil. A few of the vendors there were Hero Arts, MaryKay, Party Time Mixes, Scentsy, Perfectly Posh, Pure Romance, Grandma's Tumblers and so many more.

"So the 50 years is a big message to the community of the sustainability of the Meridian Mall and how we've positioned ourselves as an entertainment destination as well as traditional retail," Dan Irvin said.

Not only were there vendors and crafts, Santa made an appearance as well. Kids could get their picture taken with Santa, or with Anna and Elsa from Disney's Frozen.