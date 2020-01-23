Meridian Mall Express store closing

Another Mid-Michigan store will be closing soon.

Fashion retailer "Express" has announced its plans to close 31 stores in 20 states by the end of January.

Two Express stores will be closing in the state of Michigan and one of those stores is located inside of the Meridian Mall.

The Meridian Mall Express said its last day of business will be this Sunday, Jan. 26.

The closings come as a way for the company to reduce costs and help revamp the brand.

The company said it plans to close 100 more locations in malls around the United State by 2022.

If you plan on making a final trip to Express before it closes, the Meridan Mall is open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

