Mercury "transits" the sun Monday

Skygazers, Monday is the day to watch Mercury glide across the sun.

The rare event is called a "transit."

Monday, Mercury will look like a tiny black dot on the sun starting at around 7:35 a.m.

Its full path across the sun will take five and a half hours.

Because mercury is so small, people will need binoculars or a telescope.

Make sure you don't look directly at the sun.

You can damage your eyes.

It only happens about 13 times per century.

The next one isn't set to happen again until 2032, so don't miss out!

