Mercedes-Benz recalls 750,000 vehicles

Mercedes-Benz issues a massive recall.

750-thousand cars are subject to the recall, because the vehicles' sunroofs can potentially detach and fly off, causing road hazards.

The cars include the Mercedes-Benz's C-Class, E-Class, CLK-Class and the CLS-Class, made between 2001 and 2011.

Affected owners will be contacted by Mercedes on or after February 14th.

The sunroofs will be inspected and replaced if necessary, free of charge.

Copyright 2020 NBC News. All rights reserved.

