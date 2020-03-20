Mental stress & heart health

As coronavirus continues to spread across the U.S. Americans are feeling a lot of anxiety, but mental stress, from the illness or anything else, could be especially risky for heart attack patients.

A new study from Emory University followed more than 300 young and middle aged adults with a history of heart attack.

They all underwent both mental and physical stress tests to assess blood flow to the heart.

Researchers found mental stress was a stronger predictor of a repeat heart attack, or dying from heart disease than stress brought on by exercise.

The study was led by researchers at Emory University and presented at the American College of Cardiology's Annual Scientific Sessions.

