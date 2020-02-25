Men hire lawyers over alleged abuse by U of M doctor

Several men alleging sexual abuse by a deceased University of Michigan doctor have retained law firms that are representing accusers who sued Michigan State University and Ohio State University in similar cases, attorneys said Monday.

Dr. Robert Anderson, who died in 2008, is accused of assaulting patients and school athletes during medical exams.

It's unclear if the University of Michigan will see the magnitude of lawsuits facing Ohio State, which are pending, and Michigan State, which settled for $500 million.

