Men hand-deliver Christmas cards to man with terminal cancer

A Wisconsin man with a terminal illness has one request.

He's asking for lots of Christmas cards this year.

"Christmas is probably one of the most important holidays that we celebrate each year," said Gene Weittenhiller who has terminal cancer.

"Yesterday I woke up on the wrong side of the bed. I was just like man, I was battling my own depression, stressing and the first thing I saw when I went on google, I seen his story," Said Earl Minley who hand-delivered the Christmas cards.

"We all got together our little gas money that we had, put in the car," said Markeith Powell.

They drove to Gene's where they hugged and prayed together.

"He read the cards, and he didn't even get done with his card before he started crying," said Minley.

"It make us realize how precious life is. The stuff we are going through ain't nothing," said Marqwain Givhan. "All it took was a two hour drive in a car and he cried tears of joy."

If you want to send Gene a letter, you can mail it to:

Gene Weittenhiller

410 20th St.

Prairie Du Sac, WI 53578

Copyright 2019 CNN and WILX. All rights reserved.