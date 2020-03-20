Member of Vice President Mike Pence's staff tests positive for virus

A member of Vice President Mike Pence’s staff has tested positive for coronavirus.

Pence’s spokeswoman Katie Miller says the unidentified staff member did not have “close contact” to either the vice president or President Donald Trump.

Meanwhile, Washington state health officials reported eight new coronavirus deaths Friday.

That brings the total to 83 in the state. Seven of those deaths were in King County, which is the epicenter of the outbreak in the state.

