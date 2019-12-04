Melania Trump makes first comment on impeachment

First Lady Melania Trump blasted one of the first witnesses in Wednesdays impeachment hearings.

In a tweet, Mrs. Trump slammed a comment made by constitutional expert Pamela Karlan, who mentioned Trump's son Barron. The tweet said a child deserves privacy and should be kept out of politics.

The post also said Karlan should be ashamed of her angry and obviously biased public pandering... and using a child to do it.

Karlan referenced 13-year-old Barron Trump to make a point that President Trump is not a king who is above the law. She said the president can name his son Barron, but he can not make him a baron.

During the hearing -- Karlan later apologized for the comment.

The tweet is Mrs. Trump's first comment of any kind about the ongoing impeachment proceedings.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

