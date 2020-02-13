Mel Tucker's contract with MSU released; read it here

Mel Tucker, Michigan State's new football coach, speaks duirng a news conference Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)
Updated: Thu 6:09 PM, Feb 13, 2020

LANSING, MI. (WILX) - By now you know that Mel Tucker is the new head football coach for the Michigan State Spartans.

And you've probably heard that his contract is for $5.5 million a year.

We have a copy of that contract - you can read it here.

His annual base salary is for $3.8 million, supplemental income is listed for $1.3 million, and he has an annual $400,000 bonus.

His contract also contains many incentive bonuses including $375,000 if MSU wins the National Championship.

In comparison, to Mark Dantonio, his base salary was for $2.64million, and his supplemental income was for $1million a year, and he had an annual bonus of $100,000.

