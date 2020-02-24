Mel Tucker hires two more members to his staff

Michigan State Head Football Coach Mel Tucker has hired two more people to his team, the university has announced.

Ross Els will serve as the special teams coordinator.

William Peagler will serve as running backs coach.

Els has been coaching for 30 years. He spent the last three years as the inside linebackers coach at Colorado. He added duties of special teams coordinator under Tucker back in 2019.

“Ross has been a Power 5 defensive coordinator and does an excellent job with special teams,” said Tucker. “His attention to detail is outstanding and he’s a great teacher. He also develops great relationships with his players, which makes him a great recruiter as well. His experience will definitely help our staff.”

Peagler, 34, has served as the director of quality control for the offense last season at Colorado and has been coaching for the past 10 seasons.

“William has an excellent understanding of offensive concepts,” said Tucker. “He really gets it. He also has experience working with (offensive coordinator) Jay Johnson, and has been at some high level programs, including Clemson and Georgia. He’s a multi-talented coach and I think he is a rising star.”

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

