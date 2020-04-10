Mel Tucker donates food to hospital workers

Michigan State University's new head football coach is giving back during the coronavirus crisis.

Mel Tucker and his family decided to show local medical workers just how much they appreciate their hard work.

"Hi. I'm Mel Tucker. The head football coach for the Michigan State Spartans and I just wanted to send a little 'Thank you' dinner out tonight to all the nightshift doctors and nurses at Sparrow from Arcadia Smokehouse. I deeply appreciate all that you are doing to help our community. Thank you again so much. Be safe, and Go Green."

Tucker donated food from Arcadia to Sparrow hospital workers Thursday night, in addition to donating meals from Troppo to hospital staff at McLaren Greater Lansing.

Tucker is set to lead the Spartans through his first game as head coach on Sept. 5 against Northwestern.

