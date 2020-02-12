HEAD COACH HUNT: Mel Tucker arrives in Lansing: "Happy to be home."

MSU announced on Wednesday the addition of Mel Tucker to their coaching staff, specifically as head coach for the football team.

Tucker, and his family, flew into Michigan from Denver, Colorado on Feb. 12 on a private plane.

NEWS 10's Kellan Buddy was at the airport for the plane's arrival and to welcome Coach Tucker to town.

Kellan: How ya doing coach?

Tucker: Can't complain, living the dream.

Kellan: Welcome to Lansing.

Tucker: I'm happy to be home, man.

Kellan: Excited to get started?

Tucker: Happy to be home. Living the dream.

Tucker was greeted by MSU A.D. Bill Beekman. Green and white flowers were handed to his wife JoEllyn. MSU cheerleaders were there to welcome the coach and of course, Sparty!

Earlier in the day MSU released statements on the addition of Tucker.

Beekman said, “It brings me great pleasure to welcome Mel Tucker to the Spartan family as the 25th head coach in Michigan State football history,” Michigan State athletic director Bill Beekman said. “Mel brings a championship pedigree, NFL experience, connections to our region, success on the recruiting trail and head coaching experience to our program. Beyond his impressive list of credentials is an even more impactful leader of men with an energetic personality that will pay dividends on the recruiting trail. Perhaps more importantly, he’ll connect with our student-athletes to help them develop beyond just their skills on the football field. His attention to detail will leave no stone unturned in his drive for championships."

And President Stanley said, "“Mel Tucker has a strong reputation as an intense and dynamic coach and we’re excited to have him bring that energy to MSU,” said Michigan State President Samuel L. Stanley, Jr, M.D. “Leading our football program on the field and in their development as student athletes is no small task and we are confident he is the right person for the job. We look forward to having Coach Tucker join our Spartan family.”

Tucker is happy to return to East Lansing. He said, “It is a blessing and honor to return to Michigan State University where I began my coaching career with Nick Saban,” said Tucker. “Thank you to President Stanley, Athletic Director Beekman and the Board of Trustees for the trust that you have placed in me to lead one of the finest football programs in the nation."

