Meijer suspends bottle returns in Michigan

Meijer announced it is temporarily suspending bottle returns in the state of Michigan effective immediately.

The announcement comes following Governor Gretchen Whitmer's "Stay Home, Stay Safe" executive order.

The company said it is also asking customers to refrain from shopping with reusable bags unless they are using the Meijer Shop and Scan service, also effective immediately.

Meijer said these changes are part of the retailer's ongoing efforts to ensure Meijer team members can do their jobs in the safest manner and make sure that the most sanitary conditions are possible in its stores.

