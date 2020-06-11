Meijer stores to reopen bottle and can returns on June 15

Meijer has announced it will accept bottle and can returns at its Michigan stores once again on Monday, June 15.

Meijer temporarily suspended returns in March in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The retailer said currently there is an estimated $65 million in unreturned beverage containers in the state and stores will need to take additional action around sanitization and social distancing to prepare for the expected return of large amounts of bottles and cans.

Meijer is asking customers to take the following steps when making the trip to return their bottles and cans:

-Separate your bottles and cans before coming to the store to help keep the flow of customers moving

-Drain all cans and bottles and place them in clean bags/containers before coming to the store

-Only bring beverage container brands that are sold at Meijer stores

-Understand the maximum amount of returnable beverage containers is $25 each visit

-Plan accordingly before you arrive as the bottle return rooms will be busy

-Please be patient, practice social distancing and wear a face covering

"These last few months have posed numerous challenges, but we appreciate the patience of all our customers and team members as we navigated through them together," Todd Weer, Meijer Senior Vice President of Stores, said in a press release. "We know there is an abundance of beverage containers waiting to be recycled, so we're asking all of our customers to please be patient and respectful toward each other as we deal with a volume of returnable containers that we've never seen before."

