Meijer stops accepting product returns in all stores

Meijer will not be accepting product returns at all of its service desks.

The store said product returns have been suspended until April 16 in an effort to help slow the spread of the coronavirus while protecting employees and customers.

Meijer said the precautionary measure includes recalls, exchanges and deposit refunds. The company said in order to make sure that it can accept returns that expire during this suspension, it has extended its eligible return policy to 120 days for all items.

Meijer said it has also temporarily suspended bottle returns, automotive battery return and carpet cleaner/power washer rentals from Bissell. The retailer said will take back any previously rented Bissel cleaner or power washer, but is requesting only the customer touch the equipment and return it to the fixture.

Meijer said the customer service desk will stay open for the lottery, Western Union and postal services.

