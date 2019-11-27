Meijer reminds customers to double check their grocery lists in prep for holiday meals

If you still have some last-minute shopping to do for your Thanksgiving meal, make sure you double check your grocery list.

Meijer has compiled data listing the top five forgotten grocery items purchased on Thanksgiving day.

Those items are: sweet potatoes, cream of mushroom soup, celery, cream cheese and butter.

“Planning Thanksgiving is stressful enough, so the last thing you want to do is discover you forgot an ingredient for a dish that will make or break your holiday meal. That’s just one reason why all of our stores are open on Thanksgiving Day,” said Don Sanderson, Group Vice President of Fresh Grocery for Meijer. “If you're like most of us, it happens every year. So, keeping these items top-of-mind when you’re at the store this week can ensure everyone's favorite dishes make it to the table when the big meal is served.”

