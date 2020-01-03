Meijer recalls hard boiled eggs due to listeria concerns

Meijer along with Almark Foods is recalling a batch of frozen hard boiled egg products due to listeria.

The eggs were used at two salad bar in two different stores in Michigan.

The eggs were reportedly sold at the Knapps Corner Meijer in Grand Rapids, and the Rockford Meijer in Rockford, Mich.

The multi-state recall involves product potentially sold between Oct. 25 and Dec. 23, 2019. According to the FDA there have been no illnesses reported to date.

According to the FDA the eggs were products from Almark that were used in the two Meijer locations.

This is one of many in a recent string of listeria contaminated food products.

Salvadorean String Cheese (Quesillo Cheese) was recalled on Jan. 2.

Egg salad sandwiches, egg and veggie ramen, and Trader Joe's potato salad and egg salad have also been recently recalled due to listeria.

