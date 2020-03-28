Meijer puts on a special meal for truck drivers

Meijer provided meals all day Saturday to truck drivers who deliver the store's essential products to their supply chains to show appreciation to them.

"It's an event to help feed the driver that brings us much needed product and supplies into our distribution facility," said David Hoover, Meijer's director of outbound logistics, on Saturday.

Drivers that deliver to Meijer stores typically come in from different states and drive about 70 hours a day on a regular basis, rain or shine, Hoover said.

He said the company takes over hundreds of truckloads of products from around the country.

"We're just trying to feed them because it's so difficult for them to get food and relax and have a meal somewhere right now," he said. "These guys are going to drive regardless of the weather. If it's winter, summer, nice out or not. They're going to bring us the products we need and we need to support them, especially in these critical times,"

Other businesses felt the same and wanted to step up in support.

"We had several, four or five different vendors step up and want to provide food for these drivers," Hoover said.

One of those vendors was Lansing based restaurant The Smoke N' Pig BBQ.

"If it was snowing, if it was freezing rain, we're going to be out here trying to help where we can in the community. We wouldn't have any supplies to provide what's going on today for the drivers if it wasn't for the drivers, they're helping out our community," said Bryan Torok, owner of Smoke 'N Pig BBQ.

Truck drivers said this is making a big difference for them, especially because they spend the majority of their time on the road.

"It makes me feel appreciated, it makes me feel like they appreciate what I'm doing and the sacrifice that I'm making out here," said John Campbell, Continental Express bus driver.

Campbell said his job comes with challenges during the pandemic, but it's worth it.

"It's been a little more challenging doing our jobs while this is going on but all in all we still have to get the food out here to the customers, so it makes it worthwhile," Campbell said.

Hoover said Meijer is appreciative to have workers who care as much as they do.

"We're just fortunate to have such a good group of dedicated people that are supporting us as we work through this unique situation," Hoover said.

