Meijer and local police join together to bring holiday cheer

Meijer is donating thousands of dollars in gift cards to 33 students in Eaton County.

The annual Shop with a Hero event pairs unprivileged students with someone with the police or fire department to shop with them at Meijer.

The students are chosen from the elementary schools in Eaton County.

They will get a $100 gift card to Meijer to shop for their families and themselves for the holidays.

But before they hit they store, the kids are going to get a pizza party where they will be paired up with their hero and take a photo with Santa.

The sheriff's department says this is a fun event that is a great way to connect kids to their local law enforcement officers.

"On something like this it's a good feeling. I know the deputies walk away smiling, the kids walk away smiling. Its a good thing, especially around Christmas time when the need is there and we provide as much as we can."

Students can wrap their gifts on site and they will be sent home with a basket full of food just in time for the holidays.