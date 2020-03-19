Meijer announces new store hours due to coronavirus pandemic

Meijer is taking extra steps to protect its employees and customers from coronavirus.

Starting Friday, March 20, the store will be closed overnight.

From 10 p.m. to 8 a.m. the grocery stores will be closed to give employees time to stock and sanitize.

Meijer gas station convenience stores will close during those hours too.

Pay at the pump will still be available 24 hours a day.

On Tuesdays and Thursdays, Meijer is dedicating 7 and 8 a.m. to senior citizens and customers with chronic health conditions.

“These are unprecedented times that require appropriate action to ensure we are supporting the communities where our customers and team members work and live,” said Rick Keyes, Meijer President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our adjusted store hours will ensure all of our customers have access to the products they need in the cleanest shopping environment possible.”

Meijer stores and pharmacies said it will provide dedicated shopping times for essential service workers and Meijer team members on Mondays and Wednesdays from 7 to 8 a.m.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.