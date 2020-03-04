Nassar, U of M survivors join together for Thursday press conference

Men who have accused former University of Michigan doctor Robert E. Anderson of systematic sexual assault are expected to speak to the media this week.

A release sent to News 10 states that the men will be joined by survivors of Larry Nassar's abuse as well as the legal team that is representing both groups.

The men who will be in attendance, according to the statement, are:

-Robert Stone: University of Michigan graduate, alleges systematic sexual assault by Robert Anderson during an exam in 1971.

-JP DesCamp: Alleges systematic sexual assault by Robert Anderson during an exam mandated by his employer.

-Michael Connelley: University of Michigan graduate, alleges systematic sexual assault by Robert Anderson over a three-year period.

The Larry Nassar survivors and victims' advocates who are expected to be in attendance are:

-Trinea Gonzcar: Former Twistars gymnast and Victim’s Advocate for Wayne County SAFE (Sexual Assault Forensics Examiners) Program in Detroit, MI

-Kaylee Lorincz: Former Adrian College Gymnast

-Sterling Riethman: Former Denison University Diver

-Amanda Thomashow: Former MSU Student who filed 2014 Title IX Complaint against Larry Nassar

University of Michigan officials were warned more than four decades ago that Anderson was fondling patients during exams, but he continued working there despite a demotion and went on to allegedly abuse again as a physician with the school’s athletic department, according to documents from a police investigation The Associated Press obtained through a public-records request.

The probe began in October 2018 based on a letter from a former wrestler to athletic director Warde Manual in mid-July. It was not made public until last week, drawing criticism from lawyers and the first woman to publicly accuse Nassar of sexual abuse.

The school has attributed the silence to an ongoing review by local prosecutors and said its first public statement released Wednesday came a day after prosecutors decided no charges were possible. But prosecutors insisted their decision was communicated to campus police investigators last fall.

The confusion was made possible because the case was not submitted as a formal request for prosecution. That step triggers a well-documented process used for most reviews by prosecutors, an official with the Washtenaw County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office told the AP.

In that formal process, a written “denial memo” is sent to the law enforcement agency and automatically stored in the prosecutor’s office.

The reviewing prosecutor suggested to police that a formal request wasn’t needed because Anderson died in 2008, said chief assistant prosecutor Steven Hiller.

“I agree that the decision should have been memorialized, as happens with the over 6,000 requests for prosecution our office reviews each year,” Hiller said. “Doing so would have eliminated the possibility for miscommunication. However, that was not done in this highly unusual case. This office has already taken steps to ensure that a written memorialization is created for each decision made following a review, even when the decision does not pertain to a formal request for prosecution.”

The press conference is scheduled to be held at 12 p.m. Thursday, March 5.

