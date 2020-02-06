Meeting held to discuss flooding issue

Some people who live in Eaton Rapids will be sounding off at the township meeting Thursday night.

Residents are upset about the drain issues that cause constant flooding at the intersection of Columbia Highway and Canal Road where the floods are still high enough to keep the roads closed off, however that is not stopping people from driving through the intersection.

The Eaton County Drain Commissioner spent $23,000 pumping water out of the intersection for six days.

Anything else needs to be petitioned.

"We want to take care of it as quick as possible. So after this meeting at the township, we can get things in motion if it passes," Wagner said.

If any work is approved, the 244 landowners in the drainage district will split the bill.

News 10 talked to a neighbor who lives near the intersection who said they just hope the township can come up with a solution at the meeting.

Others who live near the intersection said something should be done about the flooding, they just shouldn't be the only ones paying for it.

The meeting starts at 7 p.m.

