Meeting Tuesday to discuss upcoming I-496 construction project



The Michigan Department of Transportation is hosting a meeting Tuesday night to hammer out the details of the upcoming I-496 and I-96 construction project.

Frequent drivers on I-496 know how bumpy the road is and the high need for repairs.

MDOT is investing $60 million to improve the area between I-496 and I-96 near Lansing Road.

The funding will pay to repave the freeway, provide maintenance to all of the bridges, and make improvements to the exit and entrance ramps at Creytes and Waverly Roads.

The construction will go on for about a 4-mile stretch.

This is going to create some traffic backup in that area, but according to MDOT one lane on the freeway will always remain open.

Officials are expecting to accept bids in the next few months to start construction this spring.

MDOT says the work is expected to be finished by October or November 2020.

Tuesday's meeting will be on Lansing Community College's west campus from 4 p.m.to 6 p.m.