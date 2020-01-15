Meet up with underage girl gets man arrested

A man is arrested after trying to meet up with a 13-year-old girl at a motel, police say.

On January 14, 2020 the DeWitt Charter Township Police made contact with a parent who had reported her daughter missing.

The woman said that her 13-year-old had ran away from home during the day.

After some investigation, police determined that she had gotten into a car and left the home.

A neighbor that talked to police was able to give a detailed description of the vehicle which lead to the location of the car.

Lt. Jason Jones found a vehicle that matched the description at a motel in DeWitt Charter Twp. and made contact with those in the room, including the teenage girl.

The investigation also showed that the girl, and a 35-year-old man from Maryland, had been in contact via a cell phone app and arranged the meet up.

The man also admitted to police that he was in the country illegally for the past 20 years.

He was then arrested on multiple charges and is in custody in the Clinton County jail awaiting arraignment.

