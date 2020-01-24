Meet Sharky...our Pet Pal of the day

LANSING, MI. (WILX) - Meet Sharky...News 10's Pet Pal of the week.
He's a 2 month-old mixed breed and he is sweet and friendly.
He is looking for his furr-ever home.
All adoptions come with spay and neuter surgery, up to date vaccinations and a micro-chip.
If you are interested in adopting, call the Capital Area Humane Society at 517-626-6060.
