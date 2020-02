News 10 has two Valentine pups for you to fall in love with this Friday!

One is a boy and one is a girl and they are sweet and friendly. (Source WILX)

Meet Phoenix and Paris - both 2 month old pups.

This weekend, the Capital Area Humane Society is offering special adoption fees for dogs - but not puppies.

For more information call the CAHS at 517-626-6060.

