Meet Nikki -- Today's pet pal.

She's a a two month old mixed breed.

Right now she weighs a little under 10 pounds, but she's estimated to grow as big as 44 pounds!

This precious girl is shy when she first meets you but as she gets to know you she'll come out of her shell to play.

She has one sibling that is also available for adoption.

All adoptions come with spay and neuter surgery, and micro-chip.

If you are interested in adopting, call the capital area humane society at 517-626-6060.

