Meet Milo-- this Friday's Pet Pal!

This excited puppy is only a couple months old.

Milo is an energetic puppy but he's very good at listening to "sit" and "treat" (of course!)

Remember all adoptions come with spay/neuter surgery, vaccines, and a micro-chip.

To adopt Milo, call the Capital Area Humane Society. The number is 626-6060.